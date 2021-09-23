The Americana Honors and Awards returned to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville Wednesday night after a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic. The awards kick off five days of Americana Fest performances, conferences and showcases, now in it’s 20th year. See the complete list of winners and nominees below.
2021 Americana Honors & Awards nominees and winners (in bold)
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Kathleen Edwards
Jason Isbell
Margo Price
Billy Strings
Album of the Year
“Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions),” Sturgill Simpson, Produced by David Ferguson & Sturgill Simpson
“J.T.,” Steve Earle & The Dukes, Produced by Steve Earle
“The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers,” Valerie June, Produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice & Jack Splash
“Reunions,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Produced by Dave Cobb
“World On The Ground,” Sarah Jarosz, Produced by John Leventhal
Song of the Year
“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, Written by Amythyst Kiah
“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June ft. Carla Thomas, Written by Valerie June
“Dreamsicle,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Written by Jason Isbell
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine, Written by Pat McLaughlin & John Prine
“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers, Written by Tyler Childers
Duo/Group of the Year
Black Pumas
The Highwomen
Our Native Daughters
The War and Treaty
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Emerging Act of the Year
Charley Crockett
Amythyst Kiah
Joy Oladokun
Allison Russell
Waxahatchee
Instrumentalist of the Year
Megan Coleman
Robbie Crowell
Ray Jacildo
Philip Towns
Kristin Weber
Lifetime Achievement honorees
(previously announced)
Legacy Award: Fisk Jubilee Singers
Lifetime Award for Performance: Keb’ Mo’
Americana Trailblazer Award: The Mavericks
Lifetime Achievement Award for Producer/Engineer: Trina Shoemaker
Americana Inspiration Award: Carla Thomas
