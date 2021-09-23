The Americana Honors and Awards returned to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville Wednesday night after a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic. The awards kick off five days of Americana Fest performances, conferences and showcases, now in it’s 20th year. See the complete list of winners and nominees below.

2021 Americana Honors & Awards nominees and winners (in bold)

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Kathleen Edwards

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

Billy Strings

Album of the Year

“Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions),” Sturgill Simpson, Produced by David Ferguson & Sturgill Simpson

“J.T.,” Steve Earle & The Dukes, Produced by Steve Earle

“The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers,” Valerie June, Produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice & Jack Splash

“Reunions,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Produced by Dave Cobb

“World On The Ground,” Sarah Jarosz, Produced by John Leventhal

Song of the Year

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, Written by Amythyst Kiah

“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June ft. Carla Thomas, Written by Valerie June

“Dreamsicle,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Written by Jason Isbell

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine, Written by Pat McLaughlin & John Prine

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers, Written by Tyler Childers

Duo/Group of the Year

Black Pumas

The Highwomen

Our Native Daughters

The War and Treaty

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Emerging Act of the Year

Charley Crockett

Amythyst Kiah

Joy Oladokun

Allison Russell

Waxahatchee

Instrumentalist of the Year

Megan Coleman

Robbie Crowell

Ray Jacildo

Philip Towns

Kristin Weber

Lifetime Achievement honorees

(previously announced)

Legacy Award: Fisk Jubilee Singers

Lifetime Award for Performance: Keb’ Mo’

Americana Trailblazer Award: The Mavericks

Lifetime Achievement Award for Producer/Engineer: Trina Shoemaker

Americana Inspiration Award: Carla Thomas

