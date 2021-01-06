No public event has gone untouched by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the 2021 Grammy Awards is the latest major gathering to be affected by the current circumstances of the world.

Earlier this week, three artists withdrew from the Best Children’s Album category due to the list of all-white nominees. Now, in the midst of struggling to be more inclusive and diverse, the biggest hurdle for the Recording Academy has become how to make the event even happen.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to be January 31st, but has been postponed due to increasing concerns over Covid-19. The rescheduled event is set for March 14th, and has been scaled down to a very minimal attendance. The ceremony will be limited to host Trevor Noah, award presenters, and live performers. Nominated artists will appear remotely, and for the first time, there will be no audience for the Grammy Awards.