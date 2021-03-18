3OH!3 sit down with Kyle Meredith to detail us on their upcoming LP, NEED, a record that finds them in a return to form as they look back on their breakthrough album, Want. Nate and Sean explain how this new set speaks to their earlier songs while progressing in sound, meeting fan expectations, and writing a sad anthem against the abundance of positive songs in pop music. The electronic duo also discuss maturing into middle age and how that finds its way into the music, the 00’s resurgence, and a teaser of the album’s special guests and upcoming 303 Day.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.