Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers finally got to celebrate their 40th anniversary of being steeped in what they call “Brewgrass” as a family band, headed by their noble patriarch, Gary Brewer. He started playing professionally as a teen growing up in Kentucky, surrounded by family musicians and old time Mountain music. He has carried those traditions with him all of his life and passed them onto his sons who are also part of the band these days. They brought their huge touring bus and fancy clothes with them to perform at WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday and we got to catch up with Gary to find out how 2020 was their most successful year yet, despite a pandemic that kept them from touring! Their latest album is called 40th Anniversary Celebration. Check out our interview and a song from the album below.