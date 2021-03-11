Bills & Aches & Blues is a fun compilation of covers being released by the UK label 4AD and it features some of our favorite artists!

Tkay Maidza, U.S. Girls, Aldous Harding, The Breeders, Tune-Yards, Big Thief and Future Islands are just some of the folks involved who are covering tunes by the likes of Pixies, Lush, Bon Iver and Grimes, just to name a few.

Bills & Aches & Blues Tracklist:

1. Tkay Maidza – Where Is My Mind? (Pixies)

2. U.S. Girls – Junkyard (The Birthday Party)

3. Aldous Harding – Revival (Deerhunter)

4. The Breeders – The Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive)

5. Maria Somerville- Seabird (Air Miami)

6. Tune-Yards – Cannonball (The Breeders)

7. Spencer. – Genesis (Grimes)

8. Helado Negro – Futurism (Deerhunter)

9. Efterklang – Postal (Piano Magic)

10. Bing and Ruth – Gigantic (Pixies)

11. Future Islands – The Moon Is Blue (Colourbox)

12. Jenny Hval – Sunbathing (Lush)

13. Dry Cleaning – Oblivion (Grimes)

14. Bradford Cox – Mountain Battles (The Breeders)

15. SOHN – Song To The Siren (Tim Buckley)

16. Becky and The Birds – The Wolves Act I and II (Bon Iver)

17. Ex:Re – Misery Is a Butterfly (Blonde Redhead)

18. Big Thief – Off You (The Breeders)

The set will be released digitally on April 2nd with standard vinyl and CD editions due July 23rd, while a deluxe vinyl box set is planned for later this year. The first year’s sales of Bills & Aches & Blues will go to The Harmony Project, “a Los Angeles-based after-school program for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music.”

Here’s a sneak peek at the compilation, with Tkay Maidza‘s take on Pixies‘ “Where Is My Mind?”…

