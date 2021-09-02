From September 9th-26th, Ghostly International, Numero Group and Secretly Group record labels Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian will all load into a 24-foot truck and travel to 15 cities across the eastern United States, inviting local music lovers into a vinyl wonderland called Paved Paradise. Equal parts pop-up shop, block party and roadside fruit stand, the free-to-enter, day-long events will be hosted outside of independent venues, breweries and flea markets as Secretly’s sonic specialists pack two tents full of finely-curated LPs, 45s, cassettes, CDs and a series of exclusive ephemera. They will stop in Louisville at Gravely Brewing September 10th from 2-7pm!

At each Paved Paradise stop, the Secretly labels are proud to present free merch to anyone who supports their local record shop. As long as attendees show a receipt from their neighborhood store dated within two weeks prior to the Paved Paradise event, they can walk away with an item from a Mystery Prize Box at their point of purchase (while supplies last). Fans will also have the chance to pick up Dead Oceans’ Velvet Highway: A Kevin Morby Mixtape, exclusively at Paved Paradise. The limited edition cassette features a collection of road trip essentials from the Dead Oceans catalog, hand-selected by Morby. To hear more road trip-ready tracks from Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian, check out the Velvet Highway playlist, plus All The Roads: A Cut Worms Mixtape and Time On The Road: A Le Ren Mixtape on hi-res music streaming platform Qobuz, who will present an interactive, high-fidelity listening station in all 15 cities of Paved Paradise.

Each Paved Paradise event will feature site-specific programming and collaborations, from surprise DJ sets at every stop to a Phoebe Bridgers-inspired Gravely Beer flavor in Louisville, Moog and Make Noise demos in Asheville, a signature “Paved Road” ice cream in Richmond, a mini Brooklyn Flea Record Fair in Manhattan, a Sooper Records table in Chicago, and the Dogfish Head Harvest Festival in Milton, which features a conversation about beer, music and modern business from Sam Calagione (Dogfish Head Founder), Amanda Colbenson (Ghostly International Special Projects Director, Brooklyn Flea Record Fair Director) and Ken Shipley (Numero Group Co-Founder). Colbenson and Shipley will be on-site all throughout Paved Paradise, talking shop, making recommendations and sharing stories behind the music. More info here.