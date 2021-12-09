Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. We are so pleased to have a new version of what became an anthem for change in 1964 and continues today, Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin'”. Dylan set out to write an anthem and it worked! The song has been covered by everyone from Nina Simone to The Byrds to Brandi Carlile. Now Louisville’s own original Honky-Tonker Johnny Berry offers up his version with a slight twang to it and his beautiful baritone voice singing it loud and clear. Want more? Johnny Berry & The Outliers also have a new album called Hillbilly Star now available. We’ve included a sample below.