The great Ray Charles would have turned 90 this year, which calls for a special celebration!

Tangerine Records— which Charles started in 1962– will be releasing a 90-track box set featuring the the legend’s long line of hits, in chronological order.

True Genius drops September 10th and will consist of six CD’s, including a bonus disc with previously unreleased tracks recorded live in Stockholm in 1972. Fan favorites like “What I Say” and “I Can’t Stop Loving You” are part of that show.

Photo: Tangerine Records

Valeri Ervin, President of Ray Charles Foundation, said in a statement:

“We’re extremely proud to present this collection, which maps the breadth and depth of Ray Charles’ music, presented in chronological order so the listener can join Ray on his journey through the most expansive and creative period of his legendary career. I’m also thrilled that this music will be widely available on all streaming services for the very first time, so that new and future audiences will continue to discover the True Genius of Ray Charles.”

The collection also includes a book that features rare photos alongside liner notes from Ervin and music journalist A. Scott Galloway, plus a special message from Quincy Jones.

There’s more good news for fans, too, as the digital release will also be made available on streaming platforms for the first time!

Check out the new lyric video for the 1962 Ray Charles classic, “Hit the Road Jack”…

