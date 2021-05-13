Son Volt not only have a new album coming this summer, they’re also returning to Louisville!

91.9 WFPK is proud to present Son Volt, Sunday, September 19th, at Headliners Music Hall. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) May 14th at 10am ET.

Son Volt‘s tenth album, Electro Melodier, arrives July 30th via Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers, and our first hint of it comes with the new single, “Reverie”…

