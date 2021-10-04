Jack White‘s Third Man Records is celebrating their 50th vault package with the release of a live White Stripes album recorded at Detroit’s Institute of Arts in 2011.

The White Stripes played 33 tracks over two sets, including 14 covers of songs by Blind Willie McTell, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, MC5, Robert Johnson, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and more.

Documenting the band’s performance on November 2nd of 2001 in the museum’s Diego Rivera Court, the packages include a red and white 2-LP set featuring soundboard audio, a pro-shot DVD of the complete show, previously unseen images, and a custom gatefold jacket.

Fans can sign up to subscribe to the vault package until 1 AM ET on October 31st via Third Man’s website.

Check out the trailer…

