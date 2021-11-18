Peace, Love & Louisville continues our series of locals covering songs from the 1960’s as we head toward our Top 500 Countdown of The 60’s starting Dec. 6th. Today, we have a frequent busker from Jeffersonville, IN who performed on The Big 4 Bridge for the many walkers who go there, Tommy Bays and his version of Dion’s “Runaround Sue” from 1961. The song became a huge hit after his break with The Belmonts. From Tommy:

I have been playing and writing music since my early teenage years. I used to busk on the walking bridge a lot the first few years it was open. I started taking on more responsibilities at work and found it harder to find the time. I love performing music for and audience, whether it is big or small. I have chosen to cover “Runaround Sue” because I think it is a great example of how music was changing in the early 60s. Transitioning from the crooner and doo wop style of many 50s artists to a more rocking, edgier sound that was sure to make you move your feet.