A Flock of Seagulls on String Theory, the Magic of the 80s, and a New Album

A Flock of Seagulls’ Mike Score chats with Kyle Meredith about String Theory, the new collection of orchestral versions of the iconic 80s band’s catalog. The frontman talks about giving some of the overlooked songs a bigger spotlight, such as the first single “Say You Love Me,” which originally arrived on their 1995 album, and the story behind fan-favorite Remember David. Score also tells us that he’d like to see a third orchestral collection and tips us off that he’s working on both a solo record and the first new Seagulls album in over 25 years.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.