WFPK recently celebrated Public Radio Music Day 2021 by having 2 of the best musicians around perform in our studios: Carly Johnson & Craig Wagner. Carly’s voice is sublime and Craig’s guitar work is non-parallel and amazing. They also brought in percussionist Dani Markham (Childish Gambino) and singer Kiana Del (Kiana Del & The Sun Kings). What a treat! They performed “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, “Believer” by Carly Johnson, and “Georgia On My Mind” made famous by Ray Charles.