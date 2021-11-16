WFPK recently celebrated Public Radio Music Day 2021 by having 2 of the best musicians around perform in our studios: Carly Johnson & Craig Wagner. Carly’s voice is sublime and Craig’s guitar work is non-parallel and amazing. They also brought in percussionist Dani Markham (Childish Gambino) and singer Kiana Del (Kiana Del & The Sun Kings). What a treat! They performed “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, “Believer” by Carly Johnson, and “Georgia On My Mind” made famous by Ray Charles.
502unes
November 16, 2021
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.
