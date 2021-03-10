We’ve mentioned on this site before the joys of The Tweedy Show, a livestream Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy has been doing since the start of pandemic with help from sons Spencer and Sammy, as well as Tweedy’s wife, Susie.

Monday’s show was extra-special because it also included Tweedy’s Wilco bandmates Glenn Kotche and John Stirratt, who played several fan favorites like “You and I”, “Country Disappeared”, “Jesus, Etc.”, “Candyfloss”, as well as a few covers.

The best part though, was the debut of a brand-new Wilco tune tentatively called “Hints”.

You can watch the entire show below, with the new track coming near the end…

