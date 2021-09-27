“Take Me Gently” is a new country song penned by Bryan “Pinner” Peak of Louisville. He employed singer Tiffany Lynn Puckett, pedal steel guitarist Johnny Berry, and award winning fiddler Michael Cleveland to record with Phil Bright, this song that could easily become a Country classic. If the Doo Drop Inn was still around, it would have you dancing to it in no time. The song is available to stream everywhere and also on Youtube.