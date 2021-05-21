Louisville band Blind Feline recently did a new version of their funky song “Big Soup”. It’s unique in its subject matter, singing about soup for one thing, so I had to ask what inspired the song and why a new version. Oliver from the band filled us in:

We self-produced our latest EP Lost in the Moss remastered, a reinvented version of our debut EP. The song Big Soup is about a Red River Gorge trip we had where we had a massive pot of soup and couldn’t finish it, like an endless supply, so we indirectly(but loudly) offered it to adjacent campers all night, they didn’t respond for hours and it just kept getting funnier cause every digression in the conversation inevitably lead us back to offering the soup in the third person. Then the other campers literally left and went home, all they had to do was say yes or no haha! There’s many other details to the song that paint a picture of what was going on but the overall feeling of the groove was present the entire time during the trip, I could feel the song slowly writing itself. We released a music video for the song this year and dedicated it to our deceased friend Drake Dearing who was there that fateful night. I hope this wasn’t too long but I like telling the story. We have a studio session and over a dozen gigs booked this summer including The Burl (in Lexington) on July 8th and a hometown show at Zanzabar July 30th.

Listen to Blind Feline’s new version of “Big Soup”