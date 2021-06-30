A new regional music and arts festival in Henryville, Indiana, which is about 20 minutes from Louisville, will be making its debut September 11th and 12th of 2021. It’s called the Moon and Stars Festival and will be on The Pacey Farm that is also a venue for other occasions such as retreats and weddings. Owned by the Pacey family, their hope is to generate revenue to give back to the community in various ways. From Tonya Pacey:

Our music festival is designed to build up our community and give back to local

education. We have included those in our valley as vendors and participants in the festival to also reap the benefits. We have committed to always and forever donate 3% of ticket sales back to local public education. All other proceeds will go to the pacey peace corp! This is our non-profit we are establishing to support women through counseling, community and compassion. There are many organizations that support women through housing, job training/placement, as well as direct financial assistance. We believe the road to recovery requires more than that. We aim to support women who have suffered abuse, trauma, and new/single mothers and provide them a healing place. We will provide healing through meetings and counseling while teaching coping mechanisms such as yoga, meditation, and reiki. Counsel, Community, Compassion. The Pacey Farm is a place of peace and healing.

The lineup is looking good with bands like The Tunesmiths, Strung Like A Horse, Villa Mure, and a tribute to the late John Prine. Ticketing and more info can be found here.