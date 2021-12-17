A new single from the late R&B sweetheart Aaliyah has been released. The new track is titled “Poison” and features special guest The Weeknd. The song is just the beginning of previously unreleased music from the singer, as an entire posthumous album titled Unstoppable is expected in 2022 via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire.

Barry Hankerson, Blackground founder and Aaliyah’s uncle, said in a press release, “I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented the Weeknd.” He went on, “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

Earlier this year, he told Billboard that Unstoppable will feature The Weeknd, Drake, and Future, among others. Listen to the new single “Poison” below.

