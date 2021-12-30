Meet Florana! Florana is a couple of Scottish brothers who play house music and electronica and grew up in Louisville when they moved from Scotland at the ages of 5 and 7. They offer a new sound with their single “Stick to Your Story”. I asked one of the brothers, Michael Kerr, about their story. Here’s what he had to say:

“As far as the band goes, the central most figure to it all is my brother, Ruairidh Kerr, who produces and sings all of the band’s songs. Both of us grew up in Louisville (we moved from Scotland at the ages of 5 and 7) and have gone to school here all through grade school (Saint Mary Academy) and high school (Trinity High School 17′ and 19′). Ruairidh plays just about every instrument imaginable and takes the lead on just about everything creative. When the band performs live, he teaches our friends how to play each element of our songs which gives Florana its chemistry and unique dynamics.

For example, Florana relies heavily on our great friend and fellow Trinity alum Marcus Walker. He’s an excellent keys player for the band who also handles live sound at numerous Baptist churches across Louisville. He makes sure the band’s combination of DJ equipment, live guitars, and drums goes smoothly wherever we play. That said, most of those rotating members consist of high school friends who attended Louisville High Schools like Trinity, Saint X, and Ballard. The inspiration behind the rotating crew concept comes from one of the bands Florana now warms up for called ‘The Highlanders’ who have gained quite an audience of late and so we hope to do the same going forward with Stick to Your Story!”

We hope the same for you too! Listen to “Stick to Your Story” below.