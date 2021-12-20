Normally, The Paws Report is every Tuesday at 3:30 pm but we are making an exception today (Monday, December 20th) to speak with The Kentucky Humane Society about their efforts regarding relief and rescue for the people and pets of Western Kentucky where the recent Tornados caused severe devastation. We are also featuring Roxy Roo Roo who is up for adoption! She’s a 3 year old Pitty mix surrendered when her family could no longer care for her. She’s been improving her manners with KHS trainers and is ready for her new furever home!

Roxy Roo Roo