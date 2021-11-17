A tribute concert in honor of Justin Townes Earles has been planned for January 4, what would have been his 40th birthday. His father Steve Earle will be headlining the show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville exactly a year after releasing the tribute album J.T..

In addition to Steve Earle & The Dukes, performers include Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Ben Nichols, Buddy Miller, Dustin Welch, Elizabeth Cook, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Joe Pug, Jon Langford, Lilly Hiatt, Mike Ness and Jonny Two Bags, Old Crow Medicine Show, Scotty Melton, Stacey Earle and Mark Stuart, and Willy and Cody Braun.

The event is officially dubbed A Celebration Of Justin Townes Earle, and will feature the guests all performing from his catalog. The proceeds will benefit Justin Townes Earle‘s four-year-old daughter Etta St. James Earle and her trust. Tickets range from $45-$85 and go on sale this Friday.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.