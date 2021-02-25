Introducing…Aaron Frazer is the new album by, need I say, Aaron Frazer. Great new album of soulful originals and co-writes which he discussed with us recently. He also talked about working with Dan Auerbach as producer, writing with L. Russell Brown who wrote the huge hit “Knock Three Times” among many others, creating his own notation for music, and hinted at a new album from his other band, Durand Jones & The Indications.