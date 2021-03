Aaron Lee Tasjan‘s Tasjan Tasjan Tasjan album has been one of our favorite releases of 2021 and his live shows are always extra-fun.

While we can’t see him in person yet, at least we have this mini-performance from Grimey’s in Nashville!

Giving shout-outs to to independent record stores like Grimey’s and sharing insights and influences that led to his new album, Tasjan put his charm and talent on display with a five-song set, which you can watch here…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream