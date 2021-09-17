Aaron Lee Tasjan has shared his cover of Neal Casal‘s “Traveling After Dark”, which will be part of of the upcoming tribute album, Highway Butterfly: the Songs of Neal Casal.

Casal had a prolific solo career, was a member of several bands such as Chris Robinson’s Brotherhood and Hard Working Americans, and took part in numerous other side projects and collaborations.

Some of the other artists appearing on the tribute LP include Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Billy Strings, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Hiss Golden Messenger, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Fruit Bats, Marcus King, J Mascis and Shooter Jennings.

The all-star compilation album benefits the Neal Casal Music Foundation, which provides music instruments and lessons to schools in New York & New Jersey, where he was raised. Additional proceeds will also benefit mental health organizations such as MusiCares. Casal died by suicide in 2019.

Highway Butterfly: the Songs of Neal Casal is set for release on November 12th.

