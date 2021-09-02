ABBA have returned! The group has announced its first new album in 40 years, Voyage, and dropped two new songs for us to preview… “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

ABBA have been teasing new music for a couple years. The tunes were originally supposed to be part of a televised hologram concert. But then the band recorded more music and instead planned to release an album in 2020. The pandemic delayed that release until this year. Voyage is due out on November 5th.

And now it looks like the hologram concert is happening as well. ABBA teamed up with George Lucas‘ company Industrial Light & Magic to create their digital images (which is why they’re wearing those outfits in the photo above). The ABBA Voyage Concert Experience is set to take place on May 27th, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 7th or you can preorder the Voyage album to get access on September 5th.

Listen to the new songs from ABBA, and check out their digitally-younger photos, below:

