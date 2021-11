Louisville rockers Runaway Souls have just released a new original song called “Karma Delivery”. Lead singer David Thomas says “It’s a song about accepting fate, reflecting on life, and owning who you are.” Recorded by Donnie Bott at BBD Labs, the song is available now to stream. Runaway Souls are:

David Thomas-Vocals

Darren Barker-Guitar

Brian Segal- Guitar

Donnie Bott-Bass

James Hewett-Drums

Ashley Vega and Toni Carroll-Harmonies and general awesomeness