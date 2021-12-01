If you only know actor Peter Dinklage from “Game of Thrones” this headline might surprise you, but Dinklage does have a connection to Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National.

As we told you a few months ago, members of The National are providing the soundtrack for the upcoming film Cyrano, which stars Dinklage in the title role. The Dessners composed the music while frontman Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser handled the lyrics. Glen Hansard has also contributed.

Watch Peter Dinklage, Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner perform one of those tracks, “Your Name”, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert…

