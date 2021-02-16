Did you know?

– Adam learned piano by ear, rather than learning to read music.

– The first concert Adam saw was Alvin & The Chipmunks.

– To date, Adam has covered over 700 songs on his “Tough Cookies” series of live broadcasts.

WFPK is proud to present The First Cut, a new interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Catch new episodes on the WFPK Youtube channel every Tuesday and Thursday and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a thing!