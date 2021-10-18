Adele is almost ready to share her highly-anticipated fourth album 30, and just announced a CBS special ahead of the release. During the special, titled One Night Only, she will premiere songs from the new album, bring back some past favorites, and sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in her rose garden. According to CBS, the interview will cover “the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her son.”

One Night Only will air on CBS on Sunday, November 14 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET. 30 is set to be released on November 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.