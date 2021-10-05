Adele has officially announced her first new music in 6 years, and shared a teaser of the upcoming song, titled “Easy On Me.” Fans have been on alert since billboards that simply read “30” began popping up, leading many to believe a new album is on the way. No official announcement has been made about the follow-up to 2015’s Grammy Award-winning 25, but new music is definitely coming.

“Easy On Me” is set to be released on October 15. View the teaser for the new song below.

Easy On Me – October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.