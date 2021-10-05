Music News
October 05, 2021

Adele has officially announced her first new music in 6 years, and shared a teaser of the upcoming song, titled “Easy On Me.” Fans have been on alert since billboards that simply read “30” began popping up, leading many to believe a new album is on the way. No official announcement has been made about the follow-up to 2015’s Grammy Award-winning 25, but new music is definitely coming.

“Easy On Me” is set to be released on October 15. View the teaser for the new song below.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.