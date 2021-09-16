Adia Victoria has released another song from her upcoming album, A Southern Gothic.

“You Was Born to Die” is the second single from Adia Victoria‘s new LP. And she has some very special guests joining her on the classic blues cover… Margo Price, Kyshona Armstrong and Jason Isbell.

Victoria says of the song, “Last year the lessons I have learned on my walk in the blues—the business of love, lies, loss and spectacular death—surrounded my every waking though like armor. In a society that attempts so suppress death into the unspoken, the blues has allowed me to death in dance’s face and sing her entire name. “You Was Born To Die” is a celebration of the impermanence of any imprint we hope in vain to leave on this world. Like any blues worth the name, it is an invitation to stand apart and stare askew back on a world become ridiculous. I asked Kyshona and Margo Price to join me in the Blueswomen work of singing herself beyond the regard of their men. I invited Jason Isbell to join us in these blues because he make a guitar talk like it can speak to the devil.”

Adia Victoria‘s A Southern Gothic LP was produced by T Bone Burnett and will be released this Friday, September 17th. The video for “You Was Born to Die” also features Price, Armstrong, Isbell and Burnett.