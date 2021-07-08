Davey Havok sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about AFI’s new album Bodies. The frontman dives into his love of performing at a young age, the duality of his artistic nature, co-writing with Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins, and his drive to write a song with the performance and audience always in mind. Havok also discusses the impact MTV’s videos had on his life, his love of Duran Duran, and watching his fans create art based on AFI’s songs.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.