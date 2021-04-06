A newly written Nirvana song has been released, and it did not require any form of resurrection or zombie-like activity. All it took was a highly-advanced computer. A new project called Lost Tapes of the 27 Club uses AI software to compose new music in the styles of deceased artists who passed at the age of 27.

According to Rolling Stone, the project is the work of a Toronto-based organization called Over the Bridge that aims to support members of the music community living with mental illness. They employed Google’s AI software Magenta to analyze over 30 of the band’s songs to create what a “new” song could be. The intention of the project is to raise awareness for mental health resources.

Other artists analyzed in the project include Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, and Jimi Hendrix. Listen to all of the Lost Tapes of the 27 Club below.







