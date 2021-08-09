Aimee Mann has a new album on the way, her first in four years.

Queens of the Summer Hotel is scheduled for release on November 5th. To preview the LP, Mann has shared a video for the first single, “Suicide is Murder”.

Music for Queens of the Summer Hotel came about after Mann started working on a stage adaptation of Girl, Interrupted back in 2018. The album is Aimee Mann‘s follow up to 2017’s Mental Illness and is orchestrated by longtime collaborator Paul Bryan.

The video for “Suicide is Murder” features actor James Urbaniak, who you may know from American Splendor or as Dwight Schrute’s friend, “Rolf”, on The Office.

Queens of the Summer Hotel consists of 15 cuts. Here’s the tracklist and album cover:

1. You Fall

2. Robert Lowell and Sylvia Plath

3. Give Me Fifteen

4. At the Frick Museum

5. Home by Now

6. Checks

7. Little Chameleon

8. You Don’t Have the Room

9. Suicide Is Murder

10. You Could Have Been a Roosevelt

11. Burn It Out

12. In Mexico

13. Check (Reprise)

14. You’re Lost

15. I See You

