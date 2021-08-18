AJR on the Vulnerability of 8th Grade, Having Will Smith Freestyle Over Bang, & Working With Rivers Cuomo

AJR sit down with Kyle Meredith to tell us about OK Orchestra, their new album that finds the brothers looking back to their formative years in 8th grade and drawing the parallels to the present day obstacles. Jack & Ryan Met then take us through the political moments of the LP and performing in an era where it’s less taboo for an artist to take a stance and speak out, and then give us insight on their penchant for writing songs that sound like samples from the 30s & 40s. They also talk about working with Rivers Cuomo and the comparisons of this record and Weezer’s OK Human, and what it was like to wake up to see Will Smith freestyling over their hit “Bang.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.