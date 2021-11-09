ABC is developing a new single-camera comedy series inspired by the life of Alanis Morissette called Relatable. The “Jagged Little Pill” artist is serving as executive producer and will also provide music for the upcoming sitcom from co-creators Elizabeth Beckwith and Christopher Moynihan.

Relatable “follows a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst.” The sitcom shenanigans come in when this “‘voice of her generation’ [is] deeply bonded with her family [but] can’t quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her.”

No premiere date or other details have been announced, but Morissette seems to be much more supportive of this project than the upcoming HBO documentary Jagged. She explained to the Los Angeles Times, “I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell.”

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.