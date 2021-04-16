Musicians and fans alike will be moved by the sentiment of Alanis Morissette‘s latest single.

Morissette wrote on her YouTube page that she was “deeply yearning to play live music again….the sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love…i miss seeing your faces & being with my bandmates ❤️❤️ soon…we’ll be back together.”

Proceeds from “I Miss the Band” will benefit Backline, an organization that provides mental health and wellness resources for those working in the music industry, as well as their family members.

Morissette said of the organization:

“Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.”

Check out the song and accompanying video…

