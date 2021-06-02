Alanis Morissette originally announced her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour at the end of 2019, and the tour is finally happening. Garbage and Liz Phair will join Morissette on the American leg of the tour, before she heads over to Europe and the United Kingdom.

To celebrate the announcement, Morissette also released a new recording of “On The Road Again,” a duet with Willie Nelson.

The Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour kicks off at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin Texas on August 12. Listen to “On The Road Again” and view the full tour schedule below.

08-12 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^$

08-13 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ^$

08-14 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^$

08-17 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^$

08-18 West Palm Beach, FL – ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^$

08-20 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^$

08-21 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^$

08-22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^$

08-25 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^$

08-26 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion ^$

08-28 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre ^$

08-29 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^$

08-31 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^$

09-01 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^$

09-03 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^$

09-04 Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center ^$

09-05 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^$

09-08 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ^$

09-10 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^$

09-11 Tinsley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^$

09-12 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre ^$

09-15 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^$

09-17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^$

09-18 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^$

09-19 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^$

09-22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^$

09-23 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre ^$

09-25 Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^$

09-27 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre ^$

09-29 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^$

09-30 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^$

10-02 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ^$

10-03 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion ^$

10-05 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^$

10-06 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^$

10-28 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena $

10-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena $

10-31 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome $

11-03 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena $

11-06 Warsaw, Poland – Expo XXI $

11-08 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum $

11-10 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi $

11-11 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center $

11-13 Paris, France – Accor Arena $

11-15 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena $

11-15 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena $

11-18 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro $

11-21 Manchester, England – AO Arena $

11-23 London, England – The O2 Arena $

11-24 London, England – The O2 Arena $

11-25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena $

11-05-2022 Perth, Australia – R.A.C. Arena %

11-08-2022 Melbourne, Australia – Australia at Rod Laver Arena %

11-09-2022 Melbourne, Australia – Australia at Rod Laver Arena %

11-11-2022 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena %

11-14-2022 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena %

11-18-2022 Manila, Philippines – MOA Arena @

11-19-2022 Manila, Philippines – MOA Arena @

^ with Garbage

$ with Liz Phair

% with Julia Stone

@ with Up Dharma Down

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.