Thursday, May 20th, was Mental Health Action Day and, of course, the entire month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so it’s a particularly good time to make sure you’re engaging in self-care.

Alanis Morissette wants that for you as well, as she released a special song for the occasion, saying: “today is #MentalHealthAction Day… i’m sharing a song entitled “Rest” written specifically about those of us who struggle with depression and anxiety, isolation, suicidal ideation and the profound despair that mental illness can plunge us into. go to MentalHealthIsHealth.us to learn how you can help support yourself and others today & every day.”

Need help?

RESOURCES FOR YOU, FAMILY AND FRIENDS:

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 502-589-4313

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) – 741-741

