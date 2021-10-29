Alicia Keys has returned with the announcement of her next studio album, Keys, aptly following last year’s release Alicia. The announcement came with the release of the lead single “Best of Me,” which arrived with two new visualizers, as Keys will be released in two formats: Originals and Unlocked.

“The Originals come from that classic side of me! It’s that AK that we WANT!! A homecoming,” Keys shared on Instagram. “The Unlocked side, I wanted to sample The Originals to create a whole other sonic experience. So, [Mike WiLL Made-It] and I connected and made magic.”

Keys is set to be released on December 10. Watch the visualizers for both versions of “Best of Me” below.

