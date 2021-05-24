A group of pre-teen and teen girls in L.A. started punk band The Linda Lindas in 2018, and have already landed their first record deal. The group came together the rock music camp Girlschool LA where they received guidance from Karen O of the The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and have since opened up for acts like Best Coast and punk legend Alice Bag. Last week, they went viral after a performance at the Los Angeles Public Library, and have now been signed to Epitaph Records.

The group describes themselves as, “Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!”

Watch The Linda Lindas perform their viral hit “Racist, Sexist Boy” below.

Don’t mess with The Linda Lindas. Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021

