An iconic tune by The Beatles has been utilized to help those in need.

Not only is legendary Beatle drummer Ringo Starr part of the efforts to raise funds for the organization WhyHunger, he’s in good company!

The organization’s “Drum Together” campaign (a play on the iconic Beatles tune, “Come Together”) brought together 100 of the world’s elite drummers to raise funds to build a “just, hunger-free” world.

How elite? Participants included Stewart Copeland of The Police, E Street Band member Max Weinberg, Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kenny Aronoff, Cindy Blackman Santana, Jim Keltner, and even a certain young prodigy named Nandi Bushell, who has taken a break from besting Dave Grohl on the skins to lend a helping hand!

The funds raised by the recording will support WhyHunger’s mission to end global hunger by “tackling its root causes and investing in grassroots solutions to advance the human right to nutritious food for all,” according to a statement.

Check out the epic video…

