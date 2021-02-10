Influential New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain passed away in January of cancer at the age of 69 and a whole lot of friends and admirers will come together to show their love for him on, appropriately enough, Valentine’s Day.

Fellow Doll David Johansen will be joined by the likes of Blondie‘s Debbie Harry and Clem Burke, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sonic Youth‘s Thurston Moore, Chuck Prophet, the Sex Pistols‘ Glen Matlock, Henry Rollins, and more, February 14th for the special livestream.

The “Celebration of the Musical Life” of Sylvain Sylvain will kick off from 7pm ET on February 14th, with tickets available from RollingLiveStudios.com and TheBoweryElectric.com.

Here’s a vintage performance from Sylvain and the New York Dolls in their prime performing “Jet Boy” on a UK television show…

