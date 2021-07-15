I’ll Be Your Mirror is a tribute album to The Velvet Underground & Nico which features all 11 tracks from their groundbreaking 1967 self-titled release.

The album was spearheaded by music producer Hal Wallner, who tragically died from complications of the coronavirus in April of last year, and features some truly impressive artists.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico Tracklist:

01. Michael Stipe – “Sunday Morning”

02. Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For the Man”

03. Sharon Van Etten w/ Angel Olsen – “Femme Fatale”

04. Andrew Bird & Lucius – “Venus In Furs”

05. Kurt Vile & The Violators – “Run Run Run”

06. St. Vincent & Thomas Barlett – “All Tomorrow’s Parties”

07. Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie – “Heroin”

08. King Princess – “There She Goes Again”

09. Courtney Barnett – “I’ll Be Your Mirror”

10. Fontaines D.C. – “The Black Angel’s Death Song”

11. Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – “European Son”

Our first preview of the release is Kurt Vile & The Violators‘ take on “Run Run Run”…

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico drops September 24th, and as we also told you last October, a documentary on The Velvet Underground & Nico by director Todd Haynes premieres on Apple TV+ October 15th.

