Last April we tragically lost Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne, Ivy, Tinted Windows) to complications from COVID-19 and now a lot of friends and admirers are coming together to pay tribute to the award-winning musician and songwriter.

Adam Schlesinger, A Music Celebration is a virtual event happening May 5th that will feature footage from Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees, Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Squeeze‘s Glenn Tilbrook, Peter Buck of R.E.M., and many more.

Fountains of Wayne guitarist Jody Porter is the driving force and producer of the event, saying, “This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince.”

Proceeds go to MusiCares and The Bowery Electric, which recently reopened and from which some of the performers will play. Click here for ticket information.

The benefit streams Wednesday, May 5th, at 8 PM ET.

