Allison Russell stopped by CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions over the weekend to play some songs from her recently released solo debut album, Outside Child. She followed up her TV appearance by curating a headlining set at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday.

Russell performed three tracks from the album on CBS, “The Runner”, “4th Day Prayer” and “Nightflyer”.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News