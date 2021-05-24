The soundtrack to Cameron Crowe‘s semi-autobiographical rock & roll film, Almost Famous, is getting a series of reissues, including a whopping 13-disc, 103 track “Uber Deluxe” box set.

Almost Famous was loosely based on Crowe‘s real-life experience of landing a job with Rolling Stone magazine at the age of 16 and joining the Allman Brothers on the road for several weeks. In the film, the character William Miller (played by Patrick Fugit) follows fictional rock band, Stillwater, on tour getting a view of life behind the curtain.

The Almost Famous “Uber Deluxe” reissue will feature all the legendary classic rock music from the film, snippets of dialogue from the movie, Nancy Wilson‘s score, a photo book, ticket stub replicas, a 7″ vinyl of Stillwater‘s song, “Fever Dog”, and a bonus Stillwater track, “Love Comes and Goes”.

There will also be several, less extensive (and less expensive) versions of the Almost Famous soundtrack reissued, including a 5-disc “Super Deluxe” set, a 2-disc or 2 LP vinyl set and more. All the reissues are set for release on July 9th.

In the meantime, let’s sing along with Elton John and the cast in this iconic scene from the film.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.