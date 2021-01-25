Country rock couple Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell are not shy about using their platform to express their values. Some of their choices have polarized their audiences, and this past September, they released the song “The Problem”, addressing reproductive rights. On January 22nd, the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Shires enlisted the help of several iconic voices for rendition of the song called “Our Problem”.

Most recently, Shires and Isbell played the tune for the audience of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Proceeds from the “The Problem” benefit Yellowhammer Fund, a reproductive justice organization based in Alabama. Watch Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell perform the single on The Tonight Show below.