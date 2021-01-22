Amanda Shires has reimagined her duet with husband Jason Isbell, “The Problem”, to coincide with the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

This time she’s recruited some impressive friends to join her on the re-named “Our Problem”.

Shires is accompanied by such heavy-hitters as Cyndi Lauper, Valerie June, Lilly Hiatt, Angie Stone, Linda Perry, Peaches, K. Flay, Morgane Stapleton and Nona Hendryx on the powerful tune. Not only does Isbell play guitar on the track, Sheryl Crow contributes bass.

Shires said in a statement:

“I’m very grateful to have so many of my sisters joining me for ‘Our Problem.’ The issue of women’s rights and reproductive health affects us all. ‘Our Problem’ represents women of all generations, musical genres, and communities. Music has the power to bridge gaps and bring people together and I hope that ‘Our Problem’ reminds you that we are all in this world together and that we can be there for one another no matter what. You are never alone and I’M ON YOUR SIDE.”

Give a listen to “Our Problem”…

