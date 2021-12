Amanda Shires released her first holiday album last month called For Christmas and has now given us some tongue-in-cheek options for ringing in the New Year with her latest video!

While the album consists of nine original tunes, Shires also covers both “Silent Night” and– as seen and heard in the video– the classic “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

Check out the video, which Shires co-directed with Deren Ney…